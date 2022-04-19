One person died on the spot while eight other persons sustained serious injuries in three separate road accidents while heading home from the beach.

The first accident was a crash between a motor bike and a taxi on the Gomoa Mampong road.

Police noted that the revelers were from Winneba beach when the driver of the motor bike rammed into the taxi.

The motor rider died on the spot leaving two seriously injured.

In a related development, a Toyota saloon car was involved in a collision with a pickup truck on the Gomoa Potsin road.

Two persons were injured.

Another ghastly accident was recorded at Gomoa fetteh when a water tanker with registration number GW 3024-16 engaged a taxi in a wild chase.

Eyewitnesses reported that the taxi driver was engaging in careless driving, which infuriated the driver of the water tanker.

The chase led to the water tanker veering off the road and falling into a ditch on the side of the road.

Three persons were injured in the process.

Three of the victims, whose injuries were severe, have been taken to a nearby health facility while Gomoa Mampong victims were sent to Winneba Trauma Hospital.