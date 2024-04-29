Accident Victims’ Support Ghana reports receiving over nine thousand applications from individuals affected by various types of accidents and health facilities dealing with accident victims annually.

These numbers marginally increase daily, highlighting the systemic neglect and absence of a proper support system for vulnerable accident victims.

Accident Victims’ Support Ghana is therefore seeking systematic improvements, and partnerships from government and life protection authorities to be able to maximize help and support.

Ethel Dankwah, a 25-year-old trader suffered an accident on Monday, May 29, 2023, while on her way home.

A car approaching at top speed veered off to her standing space at Oduom Railway Station, trapping her left arm under the heavy tyres of the vehicle.

The arm lost all feeling and function, awaiting surgery at a cost the middle-income earner could not afford.

“They asked that I pay Ghc 2,000 for surgery. And I couldn’t afford it. Doctors have assured me that my arm can work again, I just need to undergo the surgery.

“I am glad that, when I sought help, Accident Victims Support Ghana came to my aid,” she said.

Ethel’s ordeal is similar to many affected persons, who crowd hospitals and become a burden to families unable to foot the cost of medical expenses nor afford comprehensive medical treatment.

On a daily basis, Accident Victims Support Ghana receives between 26 to 30 applications from vulnerable individuals who have been involved in road accidents or suffered physical injuries, seeking assistance from health facilities nationwide.

The social intervention organisation recounts receiving overwhelming numbers of vulnerable accident victims which stress its capacity to help.

Founder of Accident Victims Support Ghana, Reverend. Cyril Benedict, says the intensity of Ethel’s condition informed the organisation to extend help.

He is calling on the government to support social support entities to heighten their impact.

“We have too many applications so we look at the critical ones and the effective intervention we can provide. We spend Ghc 20,000 to Ghc 30,000 in funds for victims, paying bills and essential treatment costs.

“We do follow-ups and our Investigation proved Ethel needed the aid. The hand is invalid and needs surgery to correct the deformity. We are hoping and pleading the government and supportive entities will partner with us to extend help to many others,” he said.

Advocating for road safety, Reverend Cyril observed that, the majority of cases referred to the support program, are crash victims affected by careless driving and speeding.

He is calling on drivers to adhere to legal speed limits on the roads

“Most of the crash victims are accounted for by speeding. Severe and non-severe crash victims. Drivers are careless and reckless on the roads.

“They should go to the legal speed. Adhere to legal speed on our roads. And we wouldn’t have situations like that on our roads,” he said.

The Accident Victim Support Ghana over the years have been defraying the cost of medical expenses for accident victims, Reintegrating victims back into society after admission, Providing financial, support to aged and underage victims in dire situations and Intervention for crash victims

The intervention was in collaboration with Serene Insurance Company in Ghana.