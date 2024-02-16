The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has apologised to residents following reports of water shortages in Accra.

The Communications Manager of GWCL, Stanley Martey, stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme that his outfit is working tirelessly to resolve the matter.

He expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to residents in the capital city.

“We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter. Yes, we know there is a challenge but we are working to resolve the matter. We are sorry and apologise for that. We also want them to know that we are not sitting idly but are actively tackling the challenges they are facing” he noted.

In his view, power supply is a significant challenge affecting their rationing program and stated that they are collaborating with relevant stakeholders to ensure consistent power supply for proper water flow.

Residents in affected areas, such as Adjringanor, East Legon, and surrounding communities, have expressed concerns about the acute water shortage.

They say it has adversely impacted their livelihoods, forcing them to purchase water from tankers at high prices.

Mr. Martey therefore urged the public to appreciate their efforts, stressing that their staff are working around the clock in the field to resolve the operational challenges.

