The Achiase District Security Council (DISEC), Christian Council of Churches, and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Achiase Constituency, Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, successfully resolved a long-standing chieftaincy dispute between Achiasehene Daasebre Gyenin Kenteng II and queen mother Oheemaa Darkoah III.

The dispute was over abuse of power on the part of the queen mother.

The prolonged dispute lasting over a decade which hindered the socioeconomic growth of the town, was addressed in a historic ceremony held in Akyem Achiase at the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area.

Speaking to Adom News, the District Chief Executive and Chairman of the District Security Council, Richmond Kofi Amponsah, emphasized the critical need to resolve the chieftaincy dispute due to their detrimental impact on the social and economic progress of the Achiase District.

He urged residents to collaborate with traditional authorities and the Assembly to foster development in the community.

During the ceremony, Daasebre Gyenin Kenteng II addressed the Assembly, cautioning the youth against engaging in activities that could impede the socioeconomic and cultural advancement of Akyem Achiase.

His message carried the weight of tradition and a call for responsible conduct among the younger generation.

The reconciliation, celebrated for its historical significance, aims to restore harmony and pave the way for progress and communal growth within the Achiase community.