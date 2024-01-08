Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has revealed that they are determined to go past the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars will come up against record champions, Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B of the tournament which gets underway this weekend.

Having exited at the group stage of the last edition of the AFCON in Cameroon in 2021, the former Premier League manager said he is aware of the disappointment after exit after losing to Comoros.

According to him, the team is determined to ensure they progress from the group stage of the 34th edition of the AFCON tournament.

“I am aware of the disappointment of the last Cup of Nations tournament for Ghana, who were eliminated after the first round following a shock loss to the Comoros,” he told AFP.

“However, we are looking forward, not back, and our first ambition in the Ivory Coast is to get past the first round,” the 64-year-old added.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars, who are seeking to end the country’s 42 years AFCON trophy drought will test their readiness later tonight with a friendly game against Namibia at the Baba Yara Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT.