The Tarkwa Circuit Court has released Edmond Nashiru, a 30-year-old banker, on bail in the amount of GH￠50,000 with one surety.

The bail was granted in connection with allegations of dishonestly appropriating funds from a customer’s account at the bank.

Edmond Nashiru entered a plea of not guilty.

The prosecution, led by Police Chief Inspector Joseph Lartey, requested an extension on the case to allow for the filing of necessary disclosures.

The court, presided over by Mrs. Hathia Ama Manu, granted the extension, providing the police with a two-week period to fulfill the requirement.

The case is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Chief Inspector Lartey detailed the background of the case, stating that the complainant, Felicity Acquah, worked as a rotational nurse residing in New Atuabo within the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

Felicity held a savings account at Access Bank’s Tarkwa branch, where Edmond served as a front desk officer.

On November 6, 2023, Felicity reported to the Tarkwa Police that she had received multiple mobile alerts indicating unauthorized debits totaling GH￠9,781.00 from her account.

When Felicity sought clarification from Edmond at the banking hall, he claimed that fraudsters had stolen her money, and she left.

The police, in their investigation, obtained a court order on November 16, 2023, compelling the bank’s management to provide detailed information on the transactions.

The audit department’s subsequent report implicated Edmond in the theft, revealing that he used his cell phone to transfer the stolen funds to two different MTN numbers.

Edmond was arrested, and during the investigation, he confessed to assisting Felicity in installing a banking application on her mobile phone, obtaining her login credentials in the process.

In an attempt to cover up the crime, Edmond enlisted the help of his brother, who is currently at large, to acquire two Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards.

These SIM cards were used to deposit the stolen money, after which they were discarded to avoid detection by authorities.

