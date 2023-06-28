Former President John Dramani Mahama has wished all Ghanaians, especially Muslims a happy Eid celebration.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 28 he said “During this holy month of Ramadan, we have all worked hard to deepen our connection with Allah through prayer, fasting, and acts of kindness.

“As we come together to celebrate Eid ul Adha, let us continue to embody these values and honour the spirit of sacrifice passed down to us from our ancestors. Eid Mubarak!”