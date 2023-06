The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia have extended their wishes to all Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The Vice President in a statement on Wednesday, June 27 said “Hajia Samira Bawumia and I extend our warmest wishes to fellow Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.”

He added “…Let us be inspired by the act of selflessness and care for each other.”