The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has made a scathing allegation against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NDC’s Spokesperson says the ruling party attempted to bribe the Assin North MP-elect, James Gyakye Quayson not to contest the by-election.

According to him, they threatened to jail him after they failed to get him to stand down.

In a Facebook post on Monday, July 3, the outspoken politician commended Mr Quayson for his unwavering commitment to his constituents and the NDC as a whole.

“Folks, not much has been said about the relentlessness of the MP-elect for Assin North, without which victory may have eluded us.”

“They tried to bribe him to back off. When they failed, they threatened him with jail. But in all these things, he was unwavering in his commitment and love for his people.”

“Always calm but confident; humble but courageous; sober but inspiring; meek but fearless,” his Facebook post said.

Mr Gyamfi thus urged all Ghanaians to emulate such characteristics in their daily lives.

“His personal conviction and determination to fight for justice against all odds, even at the risk of losing his civil liberties, is the reason we are smiling today.

“Join me celebrate the First Gentleman of the good people of Assin North, the Old Soldier, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson.”

James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will return to Parliament after his constituents kept faith with him and helped him win the keenly contested Assin North constituency by-election on Tuesday.

Officials of the Electoral Commission declared Quayson the victor, raising his hand to signal the status as NDC officials broke into their ‘Revo, Revo, has come to stay’ chorus.

Mr Quayson, ejected from Parliament last month following a Supreme Court decision to annul the 2020 constituency election, won the closely contested by-election with 17,245 votes representing 57.56% of valid votes.

His main rival, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party polled 12,630 or 42.15% of valid votes to place second, while the Liberal Party of Ghana’s Bernice Enam Sefanu polled only 87 votes or 0.29%.

With a turnout of 74.23%, officials of the Electoral Commission (EC), in interviews shortly ahead of the declaration of results, indicated that the turnout was very high.

Meanwhile, Mr Quayson is facing criminal charges brought against him by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice for allegedly failing to renounce his dual citizenship status before filing to contest the 2022 parliamentary elections.

However, he has filed a motion on notice at the High Court for a stay of proceedings, pending an appeal.

The applicant is praying the court for an order to stay the proceedings in the court pending the determination of the appeal filed in the Court on June 27, 2023.