Judges have been urged to report lawyers who try to bribe them to rule in favour of their clients to the police.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Saviour Kudze, it will restore public confidence in the judiciary.

He made the comment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday while reacting to concerns about the sinking integrity of the legal profession.

Even more worrying are concerns raised by immediate past General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, about the perception people have about judges and lawyers.

He explained that, people were gradually losing trust in the justice delivery system and rather resorting to unorthodox means of resolving issues, including invocation of deities and seeking refuge in the media due to the perception that justice was for the highest bidder or the privileged.

The only way to remedy the situation, Rev. Dr Opuni Frimpong said is to provide legal education to the public.

Reacting to this, Mr Kudze said there are bad nuts in the legal profession because it is a human institution.

However, he indicated that, if lawyers and judges let their personal principles guide them, it will boost public confidence.

On the issue of bribery, the GBA PRO said the onus lies on the judges to expose such charlatans denting the image of the legal profession.

Play attached video above for more: