The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has called on the government to remove all barriers preventing equal access to education in the country.

The Association’s General Secretary, Thomas Tanko Musah, lamented the unavailability of schools in deprived Ghana and the government’s inability to meet the basic demands of teachers.

He made this known when GNAT headquarters presented some life jackets to teachers in the Krachi East and West Districts of the Oti Region.

Hundreds of teachers risk their life crisscrossing water bodies to discharge their duties. Though they fear for their lives, it is the only means of transport to their respective schools.

A teacher, Prosper K Addo, narrated that he narrowly survived a canoe disaster during a six-hour journey on the Volta Lake.

He said he was fortunate to be saved by some good Samaritans who showed up while he was struggling to stay afloat.

“Even in rescuing me, because I have not travelled on a long journey like that on the lake, I was even afraid. When they put me on the boat that had submerged and they were able to pull it out, I fell into the water again, some of them followed me and brought me out and put me in the canoe before they called for help,” he said.

In a bid to ensure the safety of teachers in riverine communities, GNAT Headquarters procured and presented 251 life jackets to the Oti Regional Union.

The jackets would be distributed to teachers in about 36 basic schools in the Krachi East and West districts.

The GNAT National President, Rev. Isaac Owusu, lamented the challenges teachers go through in underserved communities adding the Union would continue to do its best to make life easier for the affected teachers.

He called out the government to implement the Policy which directs the GES Service to teachers 20% of their gross salary as an incentive for serving in deprived communities.

“The Ghana Education Service will have no excuse to make sure that whatever is due them, that gross 20% salary as a source of motivation. We can’t give any excuse than to make sure they implement it,” he said.

The GNAT General Secretary, Thomas Musah, bemoaned the widening gap in access to quality education learning that the Krachi East District which has 46 riverine communities, has only 21 schools.

He, therefore, reiterated the need for the government to commit to achieving SDG 4.

“So the question is the 25, where will the children attend schools? It means that they will have to cross. They need life jackets and government must provide them with the boat and all the other things that will help them learn.”

“The teachers’ act says that in all matters that affect the child, the interest of the child should be paramount and that is our watchword, that live no one behind but also ensure that no child should die in the course of seeking education”, he explained.

The gesture is the sequel to an earlier one in 2022, where members lamented the jackets presented were inadequate.

It would be replicated in affected districts to safeguard the lives of members.