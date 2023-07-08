In a lavish and culturally rich ceremony, Pastor Enoch Boamah, the esteemed head pastor of Christ Embassy Youth Church, tied the knot with a stunning Nigerian bride.

The joyous event showcased the vibrant traditions and customs of their respective tribes.

Looking every bit regal, Pastor Enoch Boamah donned a crisp white shirt accompanied by a vibrant and colourful traditional outfit for the traditional wedding.

His groomsmen exuded class and style, sporting exquisite three-piece agbadas, accompanied by expensive wristwatches and high-quality leather shoes, as they enthusiastically cheered on the groom.

All eyes were on the beautiful bride, Praise Amenkhienan, as she captivated the wedding guests with her breathtaking first look. Dressed in a shimmering corseted kente gown and boasting a charming ponytail hairstyle, Praise radiated elegance.

Her glamorous look was complemented by exquisite jewelry that perfectly enhanced her allure. For the grand ceremony, she adorned a turtleneck lace gown with a magnificent long train, a unique tiara, and a beautiful veil, captivating everyone in attendance.

As for the white wedding, the groom, Pastor Enoch Boamah, opted for an off-white suit adorned with intricate designs, adding a touch of shimmer and sophistication to his ensemble.

The ceremony was a celebration of love, culture, and the joining of two families in matrimony, leaving an indelible impression on all who attended.

