SOL Cement Company Limited has reportedly been closed down.

The shutdown is said to have occurred last Thursday, July 6, 2023, when a taskforce from the National Security visited their site in Tema as part of an enforcement exercise to clamp down on defaulting taxpayers.

It is alleged that the company owned by some Chinese has evaded taxes.

According to the report, some managers of the company were arrested and their phones contaminated.

The report says the managers who were arrested are assisting with investigations while steps are being taken to assess the company’s total tax liability.

COCMAG appealed to members to comply with all tax, statutory payments and obligations

It will be recalled that the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG) recently appealed to its members to comply with all tax, statutory payments and obligation as good corporate citizens.

The Chamber in a statement, reminded all cement manufacturers/producers that the laws of Ghana require compliance of tax and statutory payments and obligations by all registered businesses in Ghana as such it will not condone or connive with such malpractice and will not support any member or non-member found culpable.

This development should ,therefore, serve as a precedent for other players in the cement industry to take a cue and ensure the right industrial practices is adhered to.