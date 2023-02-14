The Ministry of Education has announced the full operationalisation of seven science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) schools.

They are the Awaso STEM School in the Western Region, Abomosu STEM School in the Eastern Region, Bosomtwe Girls STEM School and Bosomtwe STEM School, both in the Ashanti Region, while the Koase Sec/Tech (already existing school) is located in the Ahafo Region.

Others include the Accra High School (Engineering only) in the Greater Accra Region and the Kpesemkpe STEM School (newly constructed) in the North East Region.

ALSO READ:

School Placement corruption: Abolish protocol list system – GII

Education Ministry opens STEM SHS portal

The seven have been included in the Computerised Schools Selection and Placement (CSSPS) for the 2023 academic year.