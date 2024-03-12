The government cannot deliberately compromise on the quality of food for Senior High School (SHS) students.

That is the position of Deputy Education Minister-designate, Prof Kingsley Nyarko, regarding the Senior High Schools feeding brouhaha.

JoyNews‘ latest investigative piece, “Empty Plates: The Free SHS Promise,” has uncovered a worrying state of the feeding program under the Free SHS policy.

The challenges include poor quality and quantity of food served, as well as weevil infestation.

The promotion of the documentary has sparked renewed public agitation, compelling the Education Ministry to initiate a nationwide fact-finding mission on the menace.

Speaking to JoyNews after his vetting, Deputy Minister for Education designate, Prof Kingsley Nyarko, said there is no deliberate attempt to compromise the feeding programme.

"I don't think the Ministry will do anything that will compromise the feeding of the students," he said.

According to him, he is aware that “there are monitoring interventions to ensure that quality food is provided for the learners.”

He was speaking after taking his turn before the Appointment Committee of Parliament for vetting.

President Akufo-Addo announced his ministerial reshuffle on Wednesday, February 14, marking the first major overhaul since assuming office in January 2017.

Prof Nyarko was among the officials who were favoured by the President’s move.

