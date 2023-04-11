A 12-year-old boy has met his untimely death after heavy running water swept him away and dumped him into river Kakum at Esuekyir, a suburb of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Reports indicate that, the deceased who was playing in the heavy rain accidentally fell into a gutter full of water on Saturday, May 8, 2023 afternoon which swept him away.

It took several hours before he was retrieved from the river after libation was poured.

Family members thought the deceased had gone to his mother’s house until they heard he had been washed away by the running water.

The body has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, police have commenced investigation into the matter.