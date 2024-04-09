Call it ‘dumsor’ or ‘dum sie sie’, as the Energy minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh chooses to call it, there is no denying that the ongoing intermittent power supply is taking a toll on many households and businesses.

This building houses a cluster of printing shops. On a regular working day, they print everything from receipts and brochures to calendars. But these days they print almost nothing.

One shop Joy News visited has a minimum of four workers but now barely two employees show up at work.

The reason? Intermittent power supply, popularly known as dumsor. This job requires an uninterrupted electricity supply to function.

But with the recent power outages, the shop has been rendered redundant.

“Since Monday till now (Tuesday), we don’t have light here, so all the work that people brought here [within that period], they’ve had to take it away,” said one of the distraught workers.

Just like most Ghanaians, these workers are also calling for a timetable.

They say a load-shedding timetable will help them plan their work schedule so they can meet clients’ deadlines and not lose contracts due to unexpected power outages

Four stalls away is another shop that performs a similar function. Not as big as the previous one, but of equal importance.

This is where they stitch the books and other printed materials before they are sent to their destinations. But the recent dumsor means they will have to sometimes stitch the books manually (with their hands).

The impact of dumsor on these businesses has been dire, some staff have been told to stay home for the time being, and the rest that show up, either sleep, read a book, or engage in an activity or two to while away time.

