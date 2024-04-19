Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has signed a contract extension running until after the 2026 World Cup.

Nagelsmann, 36, was appointed as Hansi Flick’s successor in September 2023 and has won three of his six games in charge.

His previous deal was scheduled to expire in July after Germany host Euro 2024.

“This is a decision from the heart. It is a great honour to coach the national team,” Nagelsmann said.

Qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, is yet to begin.

Germany have not gone beyond the last 16 of a major competition since 2016, exiting the last two World Cups at the group stage and falling at the first knockout phase to England at Euro 2020.

They have been drawn in a group alongside Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland at Euro 2024.

Nagelsmann was linked with a return to Bayern Munich this summer to replace the outgoing Thomas Tuchel.

Bernd Neuendorf, president of the German Football Association (DFB), said: “It is a strong signal for the DFB and the national team that Julian Nagelsmann will remain national coach beyond the home European Championship because he is on the wish list of many big clubs across Europe.

“Now there is planning security and everyone can concentrate entirely on a successful performance at the European Championship.”

Germany have won their past two matches, beating France and the Netherlands in friendlies, and are scheduled to play Ukraine and Greece in June to prepare for the Euros.