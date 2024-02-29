Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has said he “never doubted” his decision to come out of international retirement in order to represent Germany at Euro 2024.

Kroos stepped away from international duty almost three years ago in the wake of a disappointing Euro 2020. Germany had already endured an even worse 2018 World Cup when they failed to make it out of the group stage and then repeated that disaster in 2022 without Kroos.

The 34-year-old confirmed last week he will return to Germany’s squad next month.

Going into more detail about the decision, Kroos explained on his own Einfach mal Luppen podcast: “There hasn’t been a moment where I doubted it. It probably wouldn’t be good to say that now, but it’s really from the bottom of my heart.

“I would say that I really thought everything through. I took enough time to think everything through and came to the conclusion that the chances absolutely outweighed the negative scenario.”

Germany are on home soil in the summer, seeking to win its first international trophy since World Cup glory in 2014. Their last European Championship success came back in 1996.

As far as his club future is concerned, Kroos has a contract with Real Madrid until June. He didn’t sign that deal until his previous deal was just days away from expiring last summer and he could again delay any decision about next season until late, or even after his contract ends.

Kroos has never previously shied away from the idea of retiring relatively early, which would mimic former Germany and Bayern Munich teammate Philipp Lahm if he felt he had achieved everything that he could and was going out on top. Winning the Euros would certainly complete his personal trophy collection that already includes multiple domestic and Champions League titles.