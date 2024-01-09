Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen has agreed to join Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season.

The deal does not include an option for Dortmund to make the deal permanent.

Chelsea accepted a £31.5m bid from Burnley for Maatsen in the summer, but he did not want to make the move.

The Blues are likely to be open to selling the 21-year-old in the summer as they look to comply with Financial Fair Play rules after heavy investment in the last three transfer windows.

The Netherlands Under-21 international has made just three starts this season, with a further 12 appearances off the bench.

During a loan stint at Burnley last season, Maatsen played an important role in the Clarets winning the Championship title and was named in the league’s team of the season.

Chelsea are open to signing a striker in this window but are unlikely to spend the money it would take to bring in Victor Osimhen from Napoli or Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side take on Middlesbrough in their EFL Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday.