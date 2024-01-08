The management of the Oti Regional Education Directorate, has announced the reopening of schools in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

The Regional Director, Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi II in a correspondence to the heads of all the schools in the municipality, said the education facilities; both basic and second cycle schools are to reopen for continuation of the academic year.

Schools in the Nkwanta township were forced to shut down after the area witnessed some disturbances believed to be land and chieftaincy-related.

According to Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi II, all Senior High Schools and Technical Schools (SHS/STS) will resume on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, whereas basic schools will resume on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

“We appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and swift action in this matter; which is crucial for the smooth running of the academic activities in the affected schools.

“The safety and well-being of all stakeholders remain our top priority. We count on your usual compliance and cooperation in ensuring a seamless transition back to normalcy in the affected schools,” portions of the statement read.

