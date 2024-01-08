The Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has described his party as victims of violence perpetrated by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the Chairperson of the party alleged that the NPP is, in fact, the main culprit disturbing the peace the nation enjoys during elections.

He urged stakeholders to call out President Akufo-Addo and his associates who are responsible.

According to him, the members of the NDC, who are often at the receiving end of this violence, are only forced to defend themselves after being initially attacked by the NPP.

“We are the victims of violence and yet when the moral and civil societies speak, they either engage in equalisation and calling all of us to ensure peaceful elections or telling us in the NDC who are the victims to ensure that the oppressor has peace, but we say never again,” he stated.

Mr Nketia further added, although “the NDC will continue to work for a peaceful Ghana and protect the interest of the masses, we will not sit unconcerned for a repeat of the 2020 related killings.”

The NDC Chairperson also raised concerns about President Akufo-Addo’s public commitment to hand over power to an NPP successor.

Mr Nketia accused Akufo-Addo of undermining the sovereign will of Ghanaians by expressing his intention to choose his successor rather than letting the people decide.

“Akufo-Addo must be called out to abandon his partisan commitment. Akufo-Addo is simply undermining the sovereign will of Ghanaians to choose who our President must be. Sovereignty resides with the people, and only the people must bestow the right to lead on politicians, not Akufo-Addo.”