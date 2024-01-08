Erik ten Hag says players should not be put off by the experience of Donny van de Beek at Old Trafford and claims it is easier to play at “almost any other team” than Manchester United.

Dutch midfielder Van de Beek, 26, has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, having struggled at United since his £35m move from Ajax in September 2020.

Ten Hag said he “wasn’t the player he was at Ajax” because of injuries.

Van de Beek made just six Premier League starts for United.

He had a loan spell at Everton in 2022 before returning to United and missed the second half of last season with a serious knee injury.

Ten Hag, who thinks a move will revive his career, said: “From the first moment I came in here at Manchester United, he wasn’t the player he was at Ajax because he was injured. So many times he was not available and then he struggled for a long time to recover from that injury.

“That is probably the main reason why he was not playing. We decided for a loan in the summer but it didn’t come and then his opportunities are few because also we make appointments and we make agreements with players and contract players in that position. The competition was high.”

Another player close to the exit is £73m signing Jadon Sancho, with United working to finalise a loan move back to Borussia Dortmund after his public falling out with Ten Hag.

Asked if players would be wary of moving to Old Trafford, Ten Hag added: “That is always on those players and how much confidence you have in your capabilities,” he said. “But I can tell you one thing – the Premier League is tough. Man United, that is tough to play there because it’s more easy to play in almost any other team than Man United because the pressure is that high always.

“You have to deal with that. But if you have confidence in yourself, this is the best challenge and this is definitely the best club you want to be at as a player. It depends on player to player, and it depends especially on the character of the player, their personality.”

United face Wigan in the FA Cup third round on Monday (20:15 GMT).