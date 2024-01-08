The Chief Executive Officer of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah, has named Hammer of the Last Two as the best Ghanaian music producer of all time.

In a post on X, Richie wrote: “Can I just say this? The best Ghanaian producer of all time will always be Hammer.”

Obviously pleased by Richie’s post, Hammer replied: “it hits different when a great man honours you.”

The comment has already started generating conversations among music fans and buffs considering the weight of the person behind it. Richie, a singer, songwriter, music executive and record label owner has etched his name in the annals of Ghana’s music as one of the most influential actors in the industry. He has worked with for artiste such as Asem, OJ Blaq, Eazzy, Ziggi, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Adina, among others.

Edward Nana Poku, popularly known as Hammer of the Last Two is a prominent figure in Ghana’s music space who played a pivotal role in revolutionalising hiplife during its primordial stages in the early 2000s.

Hammer’s groovy hop hop beats gave life to songs released by the likes of Obrafuor, Tinny, Kwaw Kese, Paa Dogo, KG and PM, Sarkodie, Edem, Agbeko, and others.

After taking a foray into bread business for about a decade, he announced his comeback to active music business a few months ago.

He has therefore announced the release of his latest music anthology, ‘Upper Echelon’, this year.

According to him the album will feature some of the brilliant music talents in the country.

Asked if he would try to venture into other genres with his return, he said on Joy FM’s ‘Showbiz A-Z’ that he would rather stick to his hip hop induced productions than get into areas that fall outside his forté.