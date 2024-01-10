The Convention People’s Party (CPP) says it is determined to resolve its internal wrangling and adequately prepare and win the 2024 General Election.

The leadership of the Party has, therefore, appealed to the rank and file to work in the interest of the CPP.

Sylvester Soprano Sarpong, Communications Director, CPP, said the fear of not being able to participate in the presidential election was a “pressing headache” for the CPP, but confident the Party could organise itself in time to win the December 7 polls.

“We are determined to go to the polling station this year and vote for the CPP presidential candidate. We are not going to sit down to let anybody divide the Party to prevent us from going to the presidential polls,” he said.

“It is a pressing concern for us that we have elements within the Party and their actions are leading us on a road not to participate in the General Election,” he stated.

Weeks ago, the CPP’s General Secretary, National Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Treasurer, and National Women’s Organiser were all reported to have resigned their position following a National Executive Committee meeting held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on December 5, 2023, which called for their resignations.

Subsequently, an “Interim Council” was formed to replace the National Executive to steer the affairs of the Party.

But Sarpong said the activities of the supposed Interim Council were unconstitutional and urged members of the Party especially those in the regions to disregard what he described as “intimidation” by members of the said group.

He said Nana Akosua Frimpomaa remained the Chair and Leader of the CPP and that the other executive members were working to unite the rank and file of the Party.

“Until the determination of the matter by the High Court, Nana Frimpomaa remains the Chair and Leader of the CPP,” he stressed.

Sarpong said the Party had appointed some members to occupy the vacant national executive positions and that those officers were working to ensure that the Party prepared well for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

