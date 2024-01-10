Real Madrid want to add Bayern Munich and Canada left-back Alphonso Davies to their squad for next season.

Davies, 23, has a contract until June 2025 with German champions Bayern.

He has played in all but one of their Bundesliga games this season and started all six Champions League group-stage matches.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has tended to rotate between France’s Ferland Mendy, 28, and Spain’s Fran Garcia, 24, at left-back this campaign.

Ancelotti has just signed a new deal with Madrid until June 2026 despite interest from Brazil.

The Italian is now looking at how he can rebuild and refresh his squad after only winning the Copa del Rey last season.

Real Madrid are still targeting France and Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe but Davies is also a key target and they are hopeful he will end contract negotiations with Bayern.

Last summer saw them sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, but lose their main striker Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Davies, who was born in a refugee camp in Ghana in 2000, joined Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps in January 2019.

He has made 176 appearances for Bayern and won 13 trophies, including five Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in 2020.

Davies made his Canada debut aged 16 and has been capped 44 times, scoring 15 goals, including their first at a World Cup finals at Qatar 2022.