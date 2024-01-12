There was drama in Masvingo yesterday after a group of armed robbers stole uniforms from police officers manning a roadblock.

The four armed robbers were traveling in a Honda Fit vehicle when they got to a roadblock at 3pm.

Upon getting to the checkpoint with unspecified number of cops, the robbers brandished their guns and aimed them at the officers.

The cops at the police checkpoint did not resist and they yielded to the demands of the daring robbers.

The robbers stripped the cops of their uniforms and stole them. Masvingo Mirror reported:

“A group of four men yesterday robbed Police officers at a roadblock near Muchakata of the uniforms they were wearing and these included a grey Police shirt, a riot trousers, a pair of Presidential shoes and a Police cap. The robbers who struck at 330pm also took away 2 cellphones belonging to the cops. They were armed with 3 pistols and driving a Honda Fit (new shape).