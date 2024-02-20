Two individuals implicated in the murder of the late Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye (J.B.) Danquah-Adu has been charged before the High Court for conspiracy to commit robbery and murder.

The disclosure was made by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, during his presentation on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, February 20.

According to the Attorney-General, the two accused persons engaged in a spree of robberies on the night of February 8, 2016. However, the second accused returned home after a disagreement between them.

Subsequently, on Monday, February 9, 2016, the first accused proceeded to rob the residence of the late J.B. Danquah, who resided with his family in a one-storey building at East Legon, Accra.

Mr Dame explained that at the time of the incident, the deceased MP was asleep alone when the first accused entered his room.

He emphasised that a struggle ensued between the first accused and the late Abuakwa North MP, resulting in the former stabbing him deeply in the neck and chest. As a consequence, J.B. Danquah collapsed and succumbed to his injuries.

“The first accused also sustained injuries in his palm and on his chest,” he clarified.

The Attorney-General further detailed that the first accused absconded with three mobile phones belonging to JB Danquah after the tragic event.

He informed Parliament that the prosecution had presented eight witnesses in the case, with the final witness, the investigator in the matter, currently testifying and was further cross-examined by the defense today, February 20.

