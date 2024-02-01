Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, the presiding judge in the case in which Daniel Asiedu is facing a jury trial for the murder of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu hopes the trial will be completed in March 2024.

This was after the Court on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, together with the jury agreed on a series of dates to expedite action in the trial.

The trial has stalled since the beginning of the 2023/24 legal year as a result of the jury not properly constituted with a juror having to go on maternity leave since October, last year.

The Investigator Chief Inspector Augustine Nkrumah, (now Assistant Superintendent of Police) who is the eighth Prosecution Witness is expected to face further Cross-Examination from the defence lawyers led by Yaw Dankwah.

Prosecution led by Mrs. Sefakor Batse, a Principal State Attorney will close their case after his cross-examination.

In order to ensure a speedy trial, the Court together with the jury, the prosecution, and the defence lawyers have since agreed on a series of dates beginning from February 20 to March 27, 2024, to complete the case.

“Further dates have been agreed upon for the continuation of this trial which starts from February 20 to March 27, 2024, by which time the trial would have been completed,” Justice Lydia Osei Marfo stated prior to adjourning the case to Feb 20, 2024.

Daniel Asiedu alias Sexy Don Don has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder and is standing trial. He has also denied the charge of robbery.

Asiedu together with Vincent Bossu alias Agongo have been charged with conspiracy to rob.

Both are still in lawful custody with Prosecution calling witnesses with the investigator currently in the witness box.

