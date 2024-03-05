Independent parliamentary aspirant for Nkoranza North, Charles Owusu has said President Akufo-Addo will not sign the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

According to him, the delay tactic is just to prepare the minds of Ghanaians.

“President Akufo-Addo is just preparing our minds because he is not ready to sign the Bill. He has never stated that he is against the activity” he stated.

Mr. Owusu could not fathom why the President signed E-levy when the Minority was challenging it in court and is now refusing the assent to the anti-gay Bill.

“The NDC minority went to court against the proposed E-levy, but he signed the bill so why is he saying he will let the Supreme Court decide for this one?” he fumed.

Mr. Owusu chided President Akufo-Addo for being diplomatic about the issue.

“Other Presidents have been vocal about their opinion on LGBTQ activities but Akufo-Addo is being diplomatic about it. From all indications, he does not want to sign the Bill,” he in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.