Truck drivers operating at the Tema port have declared a sit-down strike effective today, May 6, 2024.

The action is to protest a series of issues, including armed robbery attacks, harassment by uniformed personnel, and unlawful detention.

In a public notice, the drivers said no truck would be operational at the ports.

They have also announced a press conference will be held at the JAPTU Ghana Secretariat at the Tema Port to drum home their concerns, which they demand immediate action.

ALSO READ:

Read below a notice by the truck drivers

SIT-DOWN STRIKE ALERT BY TRUCK DRIVERS!!!!

Truck drivers unite for action!

We demand immediate action against:

1 Attacks by armed robbers

2 Harrassement by personnel in uniform

3 Demands for illicit payments

4 Unlawful detention and abuse

Effective Monday 6th May, 2024 NO TRUCK MOVES at the ports of Ghana.

DRIVERS’ LIVES MATTER!!!!!

There will also be a press conference at the JAPTU Ghana Secretariat at the Tema Port (Behind the Agency Block at 11am tomorrow, Monday)

Thank you