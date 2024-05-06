Truck drivers operating at the Tema port have declared a sit-down strike effective today, May 6, 2024.
The action is to protest a series of issues, including armed robbery attacks, harassment by uniformed personnel, and unlawful detention.
In a public notice, the drivers said no truck would be operational at the ports.
They have also announced a press conference will be held at the JAPTU Ghana Secretariat at the Tema Port to drum home their concerns, which they demand immediate action.
Read below a notice by the truck drivers
SIT-DOWN STRIKE ALERT BY TRUCK DRIVERS!!!!
Truck drivers unite for action!
We demand immediate action against:
1 Attacks by armed robbers
2 Harrassement by personnel in uniform
3 Demands for illicit payments
4 Unlawful detention and abuse
Effective Monday 6th May, 2024 NO TRUCK MOVES at the ports of Ghana.
DRIVERS’ LIVES MATTER!!!!!
There will also be a press conference at the JAPTU Ghana Secretariat at the Tema Port (Behind the Agency Block at 11am tomorrow, Monday)
Thank you