The management of Akosombo Textiles Limited (ATL) is refuting allegations of a sit-down strike by its staff, asserting the factory’s full operational status.

In a press release issued on Friday, February 16, the company highlighted recent investments in new machinery, including a biomass boiler and advanced printing equipment.

“The management of Akosombo Industrial Co. Ltd wishes to assure the public that there is no strike at the factory.

“The factory is fully operational, production is ongoing and customers are being served. Management remains committed to addressing labour issues when they arise.

“The company has invested in new machinery including a biomass boiler and state-of-the-art printing machines to improve efficiency and meet the demands of the market.”

Previous media reports suggested a strike by employees over unpaid salaries, outstanding allowances dating back to 2021, and concerns regarding the dismantling and sale of company machinery.

However, the management has denied this. stating that production continues without interruption, and customers receive uninterrupted service.

They also affirm their commitment to promptly addressing any labour-related issues.

