Scores of patients have been left stranded at the Amasaman Hospital following the sit-down strike action of Physician Assistants in the country.

The health workers followed through with their threats to withdraw their services over what they say is disrespect and undermining of their profession by the Medical and Dental Council.

The strike action which commenced on Thursday, July 13, 2023, barring any mediation is expected to end on July 31, 2023, amidst threats by the group to completely withdraw their services from July 26.

Speaking on Adom FM’s weekend news, Saturday, A Clinician at the hospital, Dr Nathaniel Acolatse stated the strike has been sanctioned by the leadership of the Ghana Physician Assistants Association.

Dr Acolatse noted the Ghana Medical and Dental Council must be blamed for the consequences of the strike as they have failed to do the needful.

He said that the Council’s scope of operation directs all PAs to work strictly under the supervision of a Medical Doctor.

“Physician Assistants have been made static in this country. There is no clear career path for us like the other health workers. I can assure you the council have refused to register the additional qualification of physician assistants.

“The name was even forced on us to throw dust into the eyes of Ghanaians that we are assisting someone but physician assistants are autonomous,” he said.

