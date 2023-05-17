The dream of a man to welcome a healthy baby and a strong wife was cut short when he lost both of them at the Ga West Municipal Hospital, Amasaman in the Greater Accra region on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

This was the couple’s second baby after being married for six years but the joy of the expectant father was cut short after their sudden demise.

A distraught Kwaku Okyere sharing his story on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday said his wife was hale and hearty when she reported to the hospital for an emergency caesarean section to save the baby.

However, he said that did not happen when he visited her the next day. Rather, he said his wife, Linda Osei was in a terrible state.

“When I returned the next morning, my wife had taken a turn for the worst. She was sweating profusely and was in severe pain. The change was really dramatic but the nurses sat there unconcerned.”

Mr Okyere said he rushed outside to seek help and heard a loud noise from the labour ward.

“When I went back, my wife had fallen off the bed and was unconscious so the nurses called the doctor and he instructed them to rush her to the theater,” he narrated.

After some hours, Mr Okyere said one of the nurses came out with his baby boy and told him his wife was doing well.

“Minutes later, they asked me to buy some drugs when I returned, they told me my wife could not make it,” he bemoaned.

To add salt to his injury, he said the nurses said his baby boy also died due to complications after the birth.

Mr Okyere indicated that, his world came crashing, he said, as he was torn between sending his beloved wife to the morgue or seeking medical attention for his mental health.

He is convinced his wife’s death was due to medical negligence because it was avoidable.

“They delayed to do the surgery for days; I believe my wife and child will still be alive if they had acted fast.”

Since then, the soft-spoken man has been on a mission to draw public attention to the issue to seek justice for his late wife.

“I appeal to the IGP and the President to help seek justice,” he cried.

Watch full interview in the video above: