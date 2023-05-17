The Chief Executive Officer of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, has predicted that the 2024 general election will be a tough race for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome Kwabenya constituency if the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo doesn’t contest.

He said it will be a herculean task for the NPP to win the seat with the election of the National Democratic Congress’ Elikplim Akurugu.

Elikplim polled 1,564 in NDC’s Saturday parliamentary elections. This is the second time she has won the NDC’s parliamentary primary in the constituency.

Speaking on the Point of View on Citi TV with host, Bernard Avle, Mussa Dankwah observed that the MP for Dome Kwabenya has been pulling numbers for the NPP in the constituency and thus the party’s chances of retaining the seat are slim if she doesn’t contest in 2024.

“With Elikplim Akurugu in the picture, the parliamentary elections will be a tough race for the NPP, if the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safoa is not running in Dome Kwabenya. If Sarah Adwoa Safo doesn’t contest, it will be an open race between the two political parties-NPP and NDC. Dome Kwabenya which is one of NPP’s strongholds has been stronger under Sarah Adwoa Safo. If Adwoa Safo is not on the ballot paper in the 2024 general elections, believe me, the race will be tough,” Mussa Dankwah predicted.

He envisaged that aggrieved NPP members at Dome Kwabenya are likely to vote for Elikplim Akurugu in the general election if Adwoa Safo refuses to contest in the NPP’s primaries.

“In the polls that we did, 45 percent of NPP winnings came from Taifa North and Taifa South. The last poll we did in October 2022, when Sarah Adwoa Safo issues came up, Elikplim Akurugu was leading in Taifa North. That’s unheard of. There’s a division within the NPP in the constituency. NPP people who have issues with the party will vote for Elikplim Akurugu,” he stated.

