A Coalition of Commercial Transport drivers at Kpone Barrier on Monday withdrew their services over the deplorable nature of roads in the area.

The roads on which the drivers are demanding immediate attention are the Kpone Barrier to Michelle Camp road, Bediako Junction, High Tension, Golf City, and the Yellow Signboard roads.

The situation has left many commuters who use their services to and from their various destinations stranded.

On a visit to the area, Adom News’ Isabella Gidiglo observed that a road blockade had been mounted amidst the burning of tyres.

But reacting to the development on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the Kpone Barrier Taxi Drivers Branch Chairman, Rexmond Ntiamoah, said they were not responsible for that.

According to him, the directive was for members not to work without any demonstration notice since they are aware a police notice is required.

He accused unscrupulous people of also taking advantage of their strike action to perpetrate their own agenda.

“We met with Tema, Ashaiman, Kpone drivers, and other stakeholders to issue the directive. So no taxi or trotro driver is working,” he said.

Drivers who defied the directive were compelled to alight their passengers or risk having their vehicles immobilised.

After several failed attempts to secure a vehicle, some commuters were left with no other alternative than to walk with the hope of finding a vehicle.

Mr Ntiamoah indicated their action, which is expected to last the entire week, is the first phase of a series of strikes since all efforts to get the attention of the government have proved futile.

He vowed they would not back down until their concerns are addressed, though it is not deliberate to see commuters suffer.

Meanwhile, the Police moved in to clear the roadblock to facilitate free traffic flow for other motorists who ply the road.

