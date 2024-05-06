Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s concert scheduled for the 9th of June at the Johan Cruyff Arena Stadium, in the Netherlands, has been cancelled.

Expressing his disappointment on his Instagram page on Thursday, Burna Boy cited the event organisers’ alleged failure to fulfill their contractual obligations as the reason behind the cancellation.

Assuring fans who had eagerly purchased tickets, Burna Boy stated that full refunds would be issued directly from the original point of sale within the next 30 days.

Despite the setback, Burna Boy remains committed to delivering unforgettable experiences to his fans and looks forward to future opportunities to connect through his music.