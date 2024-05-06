Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s concert scheduled for the 9th of June at the Johan Cruyff Arena Stadium, in the Netherlands, has been cancelled.
Expressing his disappointment on his Instagram page on Thursday, Burna Boy cited the event organisers’ alleged failure to fulfill their contractual obligations as the reason behind the cancellation.
Assuring fans who had eagerly purchased tickets, Burna Boy stated that full refunds would be issued directly from the original point of sale within the next 30 days.
Despite the setback, Burna Boy remains committed to delivering unforgettable experiences to his fans and looks forward to future opportunities to connect through his music.
Burna Boy said: “We regret to inform you that due to a failure by the event organisers to meet their contracted obligations, Burna Boy’s concert at the stadium on June 9th 2024 has been cancelled.
“All ticket buyers will be refunded from the point of purchase within 30 days. Love you and see you soon”.
