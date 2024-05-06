The members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savelugu constituency in the Northern region have cautioned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over an alleged plan to deploy macho men to create tension in the area ahead of the limited registration exercise.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set tomorrow, Tuesday, 7th May 2024, to start the voter registration exercise across the country to register new voters.

This pending constitutional exercise has started to raise tensions in some parts of the Northern region, including the Savelugu constituency.

In a press conference in Savelugu on Monday, 6th May 2024, the NDC communication officer of the constituency, Abass Abdul Rahaman claimed the NPP has planned to deploy macho men to destabilize the process and create tensions in the area for their advantage.

According to him, information available to the NDC in the Savelugu constituency indicates that, the ruling party has planned to bus people, including minors, from the Tamale Central constituency to register them in the Savelugu constituency to give the NPP an advantage in the December elections.

Abdul-Rahman added that, NDC will match them boot-for-boot should the NPP attempt to intimidate their supporters from registering.

He called on the EC, Ghana Police Service, the overlord of the Savelugu Traditional Area, His Highness Yoo-Naa Andani Yakubu Abdulai, the National Investigation Bureau (NIB), and other relevant authorities to stop the NPP from disturbing the peace in the area.

