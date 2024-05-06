The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa has stated that, individuals recruited to help the Commission organize the upcoming registration were selected through a rigorous and transparent process.

According to her, most of the individuals selected as returning officers had at least eight years of experience working with the EC during elections.

In a press conference on May 6 ahead of the registration of the new voter exercise, Madam Mensa assured the public that her outfit was committed to conducting a free and fair exercise and would therefore not compromise on that.

“I am happy to note that all persons recruited have no less than eight years’ experience with the commission. Having served as either returning officers, deputy returning officers or presiding officers in past elections. What this means is that every person who has been recruited as a returning officer or a deputy returning officer has had previous working experience with us. Either working us returning officers or deputy returning officers or presiding officers in past elections.

I would like to mention that there is no truth in the allegation that the commission received the names of returning officers from district chief executives etc,” she said.

Additionally, she said if individuals were in doubt, the EC would make available the names of returning officers to political parties and allow them to carry out their own investigations.

“In any case, the commission will make and has always made available the names and photographs of its returning officers and deputy returning officers to the political parties. Any party can object to the name of a selected retuning officer or deputy returning officer,” she added.

The EC boss stressed that, if any party raises a concern, it may launch an investigation to ascertain the truth.

If the individual is identified as a member of a political party, she said they would be disengaged; but if not, they would continue the work as contracted by the commission.

She reiterated that, the EC was committed to maintaining a transparent and open-door policy.

Also, she said some selected individuals will work as registration supervisors during the registration exercise.

In total, 3,277 officials consisting of permanent and temporary staff have been trained to undertake various roles in the 21-day voter registration exercise.