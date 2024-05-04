As Ghana approaches the crucial 2024 general elections, a stern warning has been issued to religious leaders against making sensational and potentially divisive prophecies about the election outcome.

This caution comes amidst a common practice among some religious figures to predict the winners of elections, often including specific figures and percentages, a trend that has been observed to heighten anxiety and political tensions among followers.

Founder of the Lift Up God Bible Institute, Rev. Yaw Osei, has emphasized the need for restraint and responsible behaviour among Christian leaders, highlighting the dangers of inflating passions and inciting chaos.

He stressed that, the country’s electoral process should not be marred by prophetic declarations that could disrupt the peace and unity of the nation.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for church leaders, Rev. Osei called for a return to the fundamental principles of the Christian faith, emphasizing the importance of proper training for church leaders to safeguard the integrity of their ministry.

He urged graduates to uphold the unadulterated gospel and resist the temptation to mix political predictions with their spiritual teachings.

The call for responsible prophecy comes at a time when Ghana is grappling with the need for peaceful and transparent elections.

As the nation prepares to choose its leaders, it is essential for all stakeholders, including religious leaders, to prioritize peace and unity over divisive actions that could undermine the democratic process.

In response to Rev. Osei’s admonition, graduates from the Lift Up God Bible Institute expressed their commitment to preaching a message of peace and unity.

They affirmed their readiness to uphold the values of the Christian faith and contribute positively to shaping society.

