The chief of Akyem Etwereso in the Akyemansa District of the Eastern region, Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebeahwe, has urged Ghanaian religious leaders to use their influence to promote peace and discard elements that could lead to distur­bances.

This according to him, is to resolve conflicts and accelerate sustainable development.

She emphasized the pivotal role religious leaders play in fostering stability, asserting that their author­ity should be harnessed to encourage followers to champion peace.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the centenary celebration of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, West Akyem Presbytery-Akyem Ayirabi District Holy Ghost Congregation Banka, Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi, who serves as the acting Head of the Benkum division of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, underscored the detrimental impact of chieftaincy conflicts on life and development.

He said chieftaincy conflict had become a major hindrance to development, stressing the significant role religious leaders had to play in dispute resolution.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the West Akyem Presbytery, Rev. Raymond Baah Abeka, urged the citizenry to re-dedicate themselves to building a prosperous nation through trust, truthfulness, patriotism, and confidence.

Meanwhile, Rev. Raymond Baah Abeka, Chairperson of the West Akyem Presbytery urged citizens to recommit themselves to nation-building through values such as trust, truthfulness, patriotism, and confidence.

READ ALSO: