Ghanaian-born UK resident, OA, born in the early 70s in Accra, has led an intriguing life marked by music, family, and a transcontinental journey.

Having completed his secondary education at Agona SDA Secondary School, his native town, OA’s musical journey began in 1992, drawing from his upbringing in an Adventist family with a strong musical background.

After spending most of his life in Ghana under the care of his late grandmother, who served as both guardian and mother, OA joined his mother in the mid-90s to pursue his musical career.

In 1997, he collaborated with his uncle, Pat Thomas, on the album “Tie Bi,” under the stage name Alpha B. This album, with popular tracks like “Afe Bi Y3 Asan” and “Fano Saa Ara,” became a significant hit.

Following the success of “Tie Bi,” OA released another album titled “W’ani Asogya” in the early 2000s while in the UK.

However, personal reasons led him to take a break from releasing albums, as he struggled to find a reliable producer in Ghana.

Despite his passion for music, OA prioritized raising his four daughters from a previous marriage in the UK.

After dedicating himself to family life and working as a CCTV operator, OA returned to music full-time, releasing singles like “Suspect,” “Worship,” “Spare My Lips,” and “Dump” featuring Buddy Roro in 2021 and 2022.

These singles, along with his upcoming releases, were recorded and mastered at Roro Studio.

Despite living in the UK for almost 30 years, OA remains closely connected to his roots in Ghana.

Happily married again to his school-time love in Accra, he visits home regularly and maintains a strong bond with his daughters, who currently reside with their mother in South London.

Nonetheless, OA is not only a talented musician but also a God-fearing man with a wealth of wisdom in the Word of God, as evidenced by his teachings on his YouTube account, OA Official.

His journey from Accra to the UK and back to music is a testament to his resilience and dedication to his craft.

