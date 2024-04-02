The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice has charged the Ghana Police Service to expedite investigations into the marriage of the 12-year-old girl to the 63-year-old Ga priest.

This comes after the priest Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, also known as Gborbu Wulomo, was seen performing the traditional marriage rights of Naa Okromo over the weekend.

Following widespread criticism, the Traditional Council denied claims and insisted that the ceremony was a betrothal.

However, citing the Children’s Act 1998, the Attorney General’s office, on Tuesday, tasked the Inspector General of Police to verify the nature of the ceremony.

They stressed that the Children’s Act prohibits the betrothal of children, and such actions are subject to punitive measures.

The investigations would enable the Ministry of Justice to prosecute any person found guilty of the crime stipulated in the Act, parts of the statement read.

“A person who contravenes a provision of sections 2 to 14 commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding two hundred and fifty penalty units or to terms of imprisonment not exceeding one year or to both the fine and the imprisonment.”

“The allegations, if proven, constitute a criminal offence for which all persons involved must face prosecution. We would appreciate it if you could cause your outfit to conduct the necessary investigation of the alleged child marriage to enable our Office to do the needful,” portions of the release read.

Below is the full statement

