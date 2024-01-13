Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi has named Abedi Pele as the greatest Ghanaian player of all time.

Pele, who is an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner in 1982 is regarded as one of the best players to have ever played for the senior national team and to have emerged from Africa.

His exploits saw him win laurels for clubs and country with the famous one happening with Olympique Marseille when they lifted the UEFA Champions League in 1993 beating Italian side, AC Milan.

Pele was also named the African Player of The Year three times during his playing days.

Mr Nyantakyi speaking in an interview unequivocally said the former Real Tamale United (RTU) and Al Sadd attacker remains his greatest Ghanaian player of all time.

“Abedi Pele was just brilliant and the likes of Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah and Sulley Muntari will all agree,” he said in an interview on Starr FM.

“I use to read about him in the papers and one day, I heard he was coming to play a game in Tamale and travelled miles away to watch and he left an indelible ink in my mind. Abedi Pele was just a superb player,” he added.

