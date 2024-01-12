Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi has urged Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton to consider fielding young players at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The four-time African champions will be competing at the 34th edition of the AFCON in Ivory Coast which kicks off this weekend.

Ghana, who are on a quest to end its 42-year trophy drought have been housed in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

Despite the recent uninspiring performance of the team in recent games, Mr Nyantakyi speaking in an interview with Starr FM said the former Premier League coach must take a cue from Ghana’s heroics in Angola in 2010 where the country went all to the final by fielding young players.

According to him, fielding young players who have speed, skills and stamina will help the team to go far.

“If we have courageous coaches, we will do well,” he said.

“Sometimes coaches may be persuaded by big names but it’s always not about that.

“Chris Hughton should take a cue from the Angola experience where young players were fielded and we went all the way to the finals.

“If you have players with speed, skills and stamina, I believe we can do well and I think that is what the coach should do.

“I believe that with this, we can win the trophy,” he added.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

