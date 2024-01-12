President Akufo-Addo has called on Chris Hughton and the Black Stars technical team to be bold and fearless in the forthcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

According to him, there should not be any impediment in the way of the skillful and determined squad during the tournament.

The President was speaking during his Farewell Dinner with the Black Stars at the team’s camp in Kumasi on Tuesday.

In his speech, President Akufo-Addo called on the coaches to be fearless and bold in their work.

“To coach Chris Hughton, his assistants, George Boateng, Didi Dramani, Richard Kingston and members of the technical team, I encourage you to be fearless and bold on matchdays,” he said.

“We are Ghanaians, the first nation south of the Sahara to be free of colonialism and imperialism, we always lead the way, and we do not sit back and watch others. We have a skillful, determined squad, let us not put breaks on them and let us not pack the bus.

“Unleash them; trust them and I am confident that we will strike terror into the hearts of any team we face. Let us make the Black Star shine and shine again in Abidjan,” he added.

Ghana held their second training session on Thursday evening as they gear up for their Group B opener on Sunday against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

The four-time African champions who is on a quest to win their fifth continental title will then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.