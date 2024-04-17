The Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo, has urged judicial workers to exhibit equity and fairness in discharging their duties for the public to have confidence in the Judicial Service.

At a durbar attended by chiefs, Judicial Service staff, Security Services, staff of Asutifi South District Assembly, among others, to commission the Circuit Court at Hwidiem, the Presiding Judge at the Sunyani High Court, Justice Gabriel Nene Kwao Mate-Teye, on behalf of the Chief Justice explained that, all workers belonging to the Judicial Service are entrusted with the secret duty to uphold the principles of equity, transparency, and impartiality in their line of duties.

According to him, any form of unfairness on the side of judicial workers gives the Service a bad image in the eyes of the public.

Therefore, they should be mindful of their constitutional mandate imposed on them.

However, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asutifi South, Robert Dwomoh Mensah, in his address, lauded the government and the Judicial Service of Ghana for the facility, which will end the stress residents endure in the quest for accessing court.

He indicated that, the presence of the court is not to intimidate residents; instead, it will provide justice to those in need and also alleviate the stress residents face by either traveling to Goaso or Kenyasi to seek court processes.

