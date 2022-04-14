The Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited, Bice Osei Kuffour, has explained why every person should own a post office box.

He said firstly, it is a requirement in Ghana when it comes to the establishment of businesses.

“It is a requirement for every person to own a post office box. Initially, addresses don’t last but the post office box is different. Without Post office box, you are not even entitled to open a company but when you have a P.O. Box, it can even help in tracking.

“That is why you can’t even close a post office box unless you get a green light from government and that shows how important that is and you are only to be pay 90 cedis for a year,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show.

Apart from this , Mr Osei Kuffour noted, however, that owning a post office box is also a major revenue area for government.