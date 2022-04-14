The Acting Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited, Bice Osei Kuffour Obour
The Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited, Bice Osei Kuffour, has explained why every person should own a post office box.

He said firstly, it is a requirement in Ghana when it comes to the establishment of businesses.

“It is a requirement for every person to own a post office box. Initially, addresses don’t last but the post office box is different. Without Post office box, you are not even entitled to open a company but when you have a P.O. Box, it can even help in tracking.

“That is why you can’t even close a post office box unless you get a green light from government and that shows how important that is and you are only to be pay 90 cedis for a year,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show.

Apart from this , Mr Osei Kuffour noted, however, that owning a post office box is also a major revenue area for government.




