The Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited, Bice Osei Kuffour, has said he is keen on making the post office a stop shop for all government services.

To this end, he said his outfit is collaborating with the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to ensure every lottery is taken to the post offices.

“We have enough space and so we have to make sure we utilize them and so we working with NLA and now all their games will be sent to the post offices so that anyone who wins any lottery can go there and redeem their wins,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Show.

Obour, as he affectionately called, said they have also been working with DVLA and will soon come up with their own driving school.

According to him, these are the ways to make use of their asset base to leverage on them with partners to help grow their services.

