The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, has been enstooled as the Cocoa Nkosuohene of Sefwi Bankyease in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai of the Western North region.

Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo was given the stool name Nana Kokoo Nkosuhene and was endowed with the traditional powers.

His enstoolment came when he paid a two-day engagement tour and inspection of cocoa rehabilitated farms in the area. Mr Aidoo’s visit was to assess the quality and level of work done since the beginning of the cocoa rehabilitation programme.

During the gathering, the chiefs, farmers and workers recruited under the programme conferred on him Cocoa Development chief in recognition of the good work that the COCOBOD CEO had done for the community in reviving their diseased cocoa trees.

They noted that they were pleased with his enviable contributions to bringing their cocoa back to life. They continued to urge him to further the programme to avert some challenges facing the programme.

In brief remarks after his enstoolment, Mr Aidoo thanked the chiefs, elders, farmers and workers in the area for the honour bestowed on him. He also assured the farmers of his office’s commitment to fighting diseased cocoa trees and the restoration of the livelihood of farmers in the area.

He urged the farmers to allow their farms affected by the cocoa swollen shoot disease to be rehabilitated because the disease has no treatment.